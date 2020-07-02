Twenty-seven additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County in the 24-hour span through 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Meanwhile, all 10 counties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area reported new cases, and at least five local bars, restaurants and other facilities have closed temporarily due to potential exposure to the coronavirus.
But at least in Dubuque County, public health officials cannot say for certain what is causing the surge in new cases — or if there is more at work than increased testing.
“Is it because people aren’t wearing masks?” asked Dubuque County Public Health Director Patrice Lambert during a county Board of Health meeting Wednesday night. “Is it because they are not social distancing now? Is it because some of the people who are positive have mild or no symptoms at all? Is it because of the reopening (of more businesses) or a combination? What we can say is since things reopened, (people are) just going on with their daily lives.”
Dubuque County’s confirmed case total climbed to 536 as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, but according to public health and government officials, the majority of the new cases did not stem from the results of tests in the county jail or long-term-care facilities.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy on Wednesday reported the results of another round of testing in the jail, but just two more cases of the coronavirus were confirmed.
Meanwhile, Lambert recalled speaking to one younger county resident who tested positive this week. That person was open about likely catching COVID-19 from going out to a bar with friends. She did not share the name of the establishment.
“When the bars got too busy, they took those parties back to a residence, where, again, it was closed, there were people and they were not wearing masks,” Lambert said.
On Wednesday, at least five local facilities announced or confirmed closures prompted by confirmed COVID-19 cases or exposures.
They included Skinny Maginny’s, 345 Main St. in Dubuque. Owner Larry Ikonomopoulos took to social media on Wednesday morning to alert patrons that he tested positive for COVID-19.
He said he “came down ill early Monday morning (and) went for a COVID-19 test.” The bar announced Monday it would be closed this week.
Ikonomopoulos urged people who had contact with him to “do the right thing and quarantine.”’
“Get tested,” his message said. “Sorry for the bad news.”
He could not be reached for comment.
Meanwhile, Barrel House, 299 Main St. in Dubuque, and Millennium Bar & Marina in East Dubuque, Ill., announced temporary closures after one employee at each tested positive for the coronavirus.
Jitterz Cafe & Coffee, 1073 Main St., closed after its owner reported being exposed to another person who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Tanya Evans said she closed Jitterz as a precautionary measure and was going to be tested.
“While I myself am not feeling sick, I am very concerned about serving customers if there is any chance I am asymptomatic,” she wrote in a social media post.
And in Wisconsin, the Crawford County Health Department announced that people who visited The BlackHawk, 225 W. Blackhawk Ave. in Prairie du Chien, between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. Thursday, June 25, should monitor themselves for symptoms through Thursday, July 9.
“This notice is not saying that this business did anything wrong but is to inform the public of where and when the public may have had potential contact with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19,” said County Health Officer Cindy Riniker in a statement.
City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan on Wednesday reminded residents that bars were no longer restricted to 50% capacity but that they still are expected to take steps such as ensuring that patrons social distance.
“It’s up to the patrons, owners and management to ensure these things happen,” she wrote. “If you cannot maintain a minimum of a 6 feet distance from others in the bar (or any public establishment), you should not enter or you should leave if an establishment becomes too crowded to maintain the distance. Distancing is the most effective means to decrease the risk of exposure.”
Some municipalities and states have taken steps to again temporarily close businesses such as bars. Local public health officials ordered the closure of indoor service at bars in Madison, Wis., effective today, along with limiting restaurants to 25% capacity. That order might face a legal challenge.
Corrigan said some of the increase in confirmed cases in Dubuque County is due to increased testing, but that public health officials expected a surge as soon as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted restrictions.
She wrote in an email that “not unexpected, we are several weeks past the governor’s lifting of restrictions, and as more people are out in the community, retail establishments, community events and sporting activities have no or fewer restrictions, which allows for greater transmission and community spread.”
Ed Raber, interim executive director for the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors, said during the Board of Health meeting that he hoped to work with businesses to follow local health guidance.
“I think people are taking things more seriously now that they’re seeing reopening isn’t as easy as they thought,” he said. “They might have a plan, but it all goes away with one positive case. I hope we can offer them a Plan B. That is an opportunity we are going to have in the coming weeks.”