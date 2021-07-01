The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Wednesday’s developments included:
- One additional COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- Meanwhile, one additional COVID-19 case was reported in Dubuque County.
- As of Wednesday, 148,014 residents of the TH’s 10-county coverage area were fully vaccinated, which is 57.2% of the area’s population of those 12 and older.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 5, at Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St., in Dubuque. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- The State of Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data on Wednesday. The most-recent data showed that, as of Monday, two residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- Iowa reported 126 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday, increasing the state’s total to 373,861. The state’s death toll rose by four to 6,138.
- As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 1,513,321 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, or 56.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, a walk-in vaccination clinic will be held today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Royce Hall at University of Wisconsin-Platteville. For more information, call 608-723-6416.
- Crawford County health officials reported no active COVID-19 cases throughout the county Wednesday. Health officials reported 1,773 cases, 1,754 recovered individuals and 19 related deaths.
- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 69 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 612,801. The state’s death toll rose by two, for a total of 7,308.
- As of Wednesday, 2,879,327 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, 57.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- Illinois reported 1,391,739 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, an increase of 259 cases from Tuesday. The state’s death toll rose by four to 23,227.
As of Wednesday, 5,836,686 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, 53.9% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.