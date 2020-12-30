Forty-nine additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 10,554.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate rose slightly to 9.8% as of 11 a.m. today.
The county’s related death toll remained at 135, the sixth-highest total in the state.
Clayton County reported 14 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus, pushing the count to 1,366. The county's death toll remained 42.
Twelve more cases in Delaware County were reported, moving the total to 1,627, while four cases were notched for Jackson County, which has had 1,763. No additional related deaths were reported in either of those counties, both of which have had 29 to date. residents were reported in the 24-hour span, increasing the county's toll to 42.
The state continues to report outbreaks at six long-term-care facilities in this five-county region.
The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
CLAYTON COUNTY
Guttenberg Care Center -- 53 cases
DELAWARE COUNTY
No outbreaks.
DUBUQUE COUNTY
Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- 44 cases, an increase of two from 24 hours previous
Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque -- 24 cases
ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 23 cases
Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque -- 14 cases, an increase of four cases
JACKSON COUNTY
No outbreaks reported by the state.
JONES COUNTY
Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 72 cases
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,649 additional COVID-19 cases during the 24-hour time span that ended at 11 a.m. today, increasing the total to 278,600.
The state’s related death toll increased by 10 to 3,822.