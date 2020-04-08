PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Crawford County officials ordered the closure of campgrounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order came from Cindy Riniker, the county’s health officer.
Riniker cites Wisconsin’s Safer at Home restrictions for the order, stating in a letter that camping encourages gatherings of 10 or more people and non-essential travel and reduces the success of social-distancing requirements.
Riniker states that the order will remain in effect until a Crawford County emergency order and the state’s pandemic order have ended.