News in your town

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Open for business: A list of local eateries still serving

3 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Dubuque County; Clayton County's total increases

Manchester nurse, businesses team up to 'pay it forward' during outbreak

UPDATE: Dubuque parking fees, Jule bus fares won't be collected through May 31

Trump seeks $250 billion more from Congress for payrolls

Our opinion: States must prepare for disrupted elections

A stock rally fizzles out on Wall Street; oil prices plunge

ECB takes action to keep banks lending during virus crisis

3 Dubuque County residents among 102 cases of COVID-19 announced today

Consumers get some breaks, but layoffs keep coming

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday afternoon)

Polls open across SW Wisconsin as workers implement precautions due to COVID-19

New York City coronavirus deaths outnumber 9/11 toll

UPDATE: Wisconsin voting underway despite virus

Employers posted solid job openings before virus shutdowns

Crawford County closes campgrounds due to COVID-19

165 VIPs urge 20 economic powers for billions for COVID-19

Japan declares state of emergency, ramping up virus battle

Dubuque mayor extends COVID-19 closures through April

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday morning)

Financial hits pile up for colleges as some fight to survive

Online grocery services struggle to meet spike in demand

Cascade Food Pantry extends hours

NW Illinois economic development agency to host meeting on COVID-19 resources

Outdoor Good Friday service in St. Donatus canceled

Crawford County Emergency Management seeks masks

Iowa health officials issue guidelines for drive-up worship services

Mobile food pantry to make Platteville stop for people in need

Cascade cancels spring cleanup day due to coronavirus pandemic

Organizers cancel annual truck and tractor show in Earlville

Gilligan: TH delivery protocols minimize risks

New confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dubuque, Jackson, Jo Daviess, Lafayette counties

After county attorney's opinion, Dubuque County supervisors drop consideration of shelter-in-place order

3M, Trump administration reach agreement on mask exports

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care

Virus deaths slow in some hard-hit places

Iowa governor adds to list of business closures

Prep athletics: Iowa aims for shortened spring seasons, June state tournaments

Celebrity news