Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- In Iowa, health officials confirmed 1,059 new COVID-19 cases from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday, the third day in a row with increases over 1,000. The additional cases, as well as the addition of antigen testing results on the website, increased the statewide total to 63,420.
- The state began reporting the results of antigen testing Friday on its website. Antigen testing is a diagnostic test used to detect proteins on the surface of the virus, which generates results faster than a traditional test. Those test results had previously been classified as inconclusive, according to the state, and had not been reported as positive or negative results. Between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday, the state reported 94 additional positive antigen tests statewide, bringing the total to 1,473.
- Dubuque County reported 24 additional cases confirmed during that 24-hour period, bringing its total to 2,008 as of 5 p.m. Saturday. With 255 new tests tallied in that period, the county’s 24-hour positivity rate was 9.4%. Its overall positivity rate was 8.4%.
- Reviewing a two-week period, the county’s 14-day positivity rate is 10.6%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. The state on Saturday calculated Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate through Friday at 7%.
- There were no additional related deaths reported in the county during that period, so the toll remains at 36. Seven people in Dubuque County confirmed to have the coronavirus were hospitalized as of Friday, according to state data Saturday.
- Twenty-one more people with COVID-19 in the county were classified as recovered as of 5 p.m. Saturday. By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 455 “active” cases at that time, three more than 24 hours earlier.
- Delaware County reported 10 new cases in the 24-hour period ending at 5 p.m. Saturday. Jackson County reported four additional cases during that time, and Jones and Clayton counties each added two more new cases. Jackson, Jones and Delaware counties each had two people hospitalized with COVID-19, while Clayton County reported one hospitalization.
- Statewide, 13 more related deaths were recorded, so that toll rose to 1,110.
- In Wisconsin, Grant, Crawford and Iowa counties each added three additional case, while Lafayette County provided no updated figures.
- Statewide, 819 new cases were reported Saturday, pushing the total to 74,800. Six additional related deaths were recorded, so the state count moved to 1,119.
- In Illinois, 1,880 new cases and 11 additional related deaths were reported Saturday. That pushed the state’s totals to 231,363 cases, including 8,008 deaths. Jo Daviess County provided no update.