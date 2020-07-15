In Iowa, there were 204 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, bringing its total to 36,036.
There were three additional deaths in that 24-hour span, so its total stood at 759 at 11 a.m. today.
In Wisconsin, another 821 cases were reported today, bringing its total to 38,727.
There was one more related death, so that toll moves to 827.
In Illinois, there were 1,187 new confirmed cases today for a total of 156,693 cases. The state recorded eight additional deaths, so that toll moves to 7,226 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)