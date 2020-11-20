The audacity of government is astounding at times.
Travelers should not have to take off their shoes and be checked by a government agent just to board a plane. No one used to have to do such a thing. It’s ridiculous.
And who knows best how to take care of a child than that child’s own parents? The government shouldn’t tell parents how to keep a child safe in the backseat of their own car, right?
Speaking of cars, why should state overlords care whether an individual’s brake lights work? It’s his or her car, after all.
Shouldn’t we all be standing up to the tyranny of government and demand that we be able to drink alcohol and smoke cigarettes and go barefoot any damn place we want to?
Or perhaps there’s another way to view this. Perhaps, as a civilized society, there must be rules to keep us from unintentionally hurting each other.
Wearing a mask in public places amid a global pandemic isn’t any more onerous than wearing shoes. And it’s a lot more likely to save a life. Let’s give the tyranny talk a rest.
High school students are missing out on all sorts of activities this year and among the most disappointing must be the Iowa All-State Music Festival.
Few people (outside of music teachers, music parents and the musicians themselves) know how much work goes into preparing for All-State, the pinnacle honor for a high school musician. This year, the workload had an added layer when musicians had to audition via video recording.
For 32 area students, years of practicing and music lessons paid off recently when they were recognized as members of the 2020 Iowa All-State Music Festival band, orchestra and chorus.
But, like a lot of 2020 things, the event isn’t happening. That’s a disappointment but probably not altogether surprising to these students who have already endured the weirdest school year of their lives.
Heartfelt congratulations to the area students who achieved this incredible honor.
It’s not so unusual to hear people say they want to help their community by giving back. Often that might mean a financial gift targeted to a specific area of need. But rarely does that giving take the form of $1 million, given to a small town.
But that’s exactly what Bruce and Sue Fritz had in mind when they decided to give back to the City of Lancaster, Wis.
The couple, who are top executives of TRICOR Insurance,
presented a proposal to the Common Council for the creation of the “It’s a Great Day in the City of Lancaster Fund,” seeded with
$1 million. Council members, as you can imagine, happily
approved the measure.
During a year when the Fritzes saw so many individuals and businesses struggling, they saw a burden that they could help carry.
“Lancaster means a lot to us, and we’re just in a position that we can continue to help and help the community grow and be more prosperous,” Bruce Fritz said.
The dollars are to be allocated for projects within the city limits, including the construction of affordable condos and multi-family homes and the launch or expansion of businesses, with a focus on manufacturing and agriculture.
The fund also can be used to pay for land acquisition for businesses or business parks and to provide incentives for remote or freelance workers to relocate to Lancaster.
Clearly, the Fritzes are looking to plant seeds that will grow and bear fruit in their beloved community. What a beautiful legacy to plan.
This Thanksgiving, no doubt the people of Lancaster will count the Fritzes among their blessings.