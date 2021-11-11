The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Seven additional local COVID-19-related deaths were reported in area Iowa counties since one week ago — three in Delaware County, two in Dubuque County and one each in Clayton and Jackson counties. Additionally, Jo Daviess County added one more related death since Saturday.
- Another 560 Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 from Nov. 3 to Wednesday — easily the county’s highest total since the state went to once-per-week data reporting. Elsewhere in Iowa, both Jackson and Jones counties had 65 new cases; Delaware County had 63; and Clayton County had 59.
- In Grant County, Wis., there were 108 new COVID-19 cases confirmed from Saturday to Wednesday. Elsewhere in southwest Wisconsin, 58 more cases were reported in Crawford County, 56 were reported in Iowa County and 50 were reported in Lafayette County. Jo Daviess County, Ill., had 83 new cases.
- As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, unchanged from Saturday.
- As of Wednesday, 166,592 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 68.5% of the population that is at least 12 years old.
- For current information on Dubuque County vaccination opportunities, visit www.dubuquecounty.org/sleevesup.
- County-level hospitalization data has not been updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health since Oct. 27.
- As of Wednesday, 499,279 Iowa residents have had COVID-19, an increase of 8,227 from a week earlier. A total of 97 additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported, increasing the total to 7,166.
- As of Wednesday, Dubuque Community Schools reported 114 active cases among students, an increase of 38 since Friday, and 24 among staff, an increase of five. Holy Family Catholic Schools reported 29 active cases among students systemwide, an increase of four, and eight cases among staff, an increase of at least three. Western Dubuque Community School District reported there were 34 student cases as of Wednesday, down nine since Friday, and eight staff cases, a decrease of four.
- The CDC reported that as of Wednesday, 1,766,377 Iowans were fully vaccinated, 66% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 11,555 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, raising the state’s total to 816,427. The state’s related deaths increased by 91 to 8,688.
- As of Wednesday, 3,420,769 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 68.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, 14,648 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, raising the state’s total to 1,727,634. Illinois’ related deaths rose by 80 to 26,028
- As of Wednesday, 7,726,032 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 71.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.