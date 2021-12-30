PDC celebration canceled due to COVID-19 concerns Telegraph Herald Dec 30, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A celebration of Prairie du Chien’s French culture and traditions has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.Prairie du Chien Historical Society announced Wednesday that the French Canadian Bonne Année celebration scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2, at St. Feriole Island Park has been called off. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prairie-du-chien-wis Crawford-county-wis Recommended for you Trending Today Trending Today