A country star’s scheduled performance in Dubuque has been postponed until 2021.
Ashley McBryde now will take the stage in a concert at 8 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Diamond Jo Casino’s Mississippi Moon Bar, according to a press release.
That date will be about two years since the facility announced it had booked the country star, who had just been named New Female Artist of the Year during the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards.
She was to perform in August 2019, but a scheduling conflict prompted the postponement of the show to March 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted that date to be pushed back to Oct. 4 of this year and, now, to April 2021.
The release states that all tickets for the Oct. 4 show will be honored for the April 23 performance.
Refunds are available by calling 563-690-4754 or emailing MartyMaiers@BoydGaming.com.
Tickets for the rescheduled show are available at MoonBarRocks.com.