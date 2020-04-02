Assailant with ax, machete wounds man in Germany
BERLIN — An assailant armed with an ax and a machete threatened a woman and wounded a man who came to her help in southern Germany on Tuesday, police said.
The suspect, a 27-year-old Tunisian citizen who lives in Augsburg, first broke the windshield of a bus taking bus drivers to their early shift in the Bavarian city, police said.
A few minutes later, at about 4 a.m., he smashed the windshield and side window of a 50-year-old woman’s car and threatened her. Another man tried to overwhelm the assailant, who hit him with a machete, according to a police statement.
The injured 28-year-old was still able to prevent the suspect from attacking anyone else. Police arrested the assailant at the scene and the victim was taken to a hospital.
There was no immediate word on a possible motive. Police said a search of the suspect’s apartment produced no evidence of any danger to residents.
Standoff in Florida with triple-slaying suspectTAMPA, Fla. — Florida state troopers were in a standoff Wednesday afternoon with a Georgia man accused of fatally shooting three people in his child’s mother’s family, and then leaving with the child, authorities said.
The boy was recovered safely, but Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr. remained in his vehicle in a standoff with law enforcement near Tampa, officials said Wednesday.
Crockett, 29, is wanted on three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping, according to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. His vehicle was spotted on Interstate 75 near Tampa, which led to a police chase onto Interstate 4, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.
Crockett eventually crashed near the interchange between the two highways, FHP said.
Crockett left with his son, King Cane Crockett, 2, after getting into a fight with the child’s mother Tuesday night in Macon, Ga. During the fight, authorities said Caesar Crockett pulled out a gun and fatally shot the woman’s mother, stepfather and sister.
Marriott says new data breachMarriott says guests’ names, loyalty account information and other personal details may have been accessed in the second major data breach to hit the company in less than two years.
Marriott said Tuesday approximately 5.2 million guests worldwide may have been affected. The information taken may have included names, addresses, phone numbers, birthdays, loyalty information for linked companies like airlines and room preferences. Marriott said it’s still investigating but it doesn’t believe credit card information, passport numbers or driver’s license information was accessed.
Marriott said it noticed an unexpected amount of guest information was accessed at the end of February using the login credentials of two employees at a franchised property. The company said it believes the activity began in mid-January.
Marriott has disabled those logins and is assisting authorities in their investigation. The company didn’t say whether the employees whose logins were used were suspected.
In November 2018, Marriott announced a massive data breach in which hackers accessed information on as many as 383 million guests. In that case, Marriott said unencrypted passport numbers for at least 5.25 million guests were accessed, as well as credit card information for 8.6 million guests. The affected hotel brands were operated by Starwood before it was acquired by Marriott in 2016.
The FBI led the investigation of that data theft, and investigators suspected the hackers were working on behalf of the Chinese Ministry of State Security, the rough equivalent of the CIA.
Marriott said Tuesday it has informed guests of the new data breach. The Bethesda, Maryland-based company is offering affected guests free enrollment in a personal information monitoring service for up to one year.
“Marriott also remains committed to further strengthening its protections to detect and remediate incidents such as this in the future,” the company said in a statement.