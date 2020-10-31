In Iowa, 2,834 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today. Its total stood at 127,445.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by nine to 1,715.
In Wisconsin, there were 5,278 new cases today, pushing the total to 225,370.
There were 59 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,031.
In Illinois, 7,899 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 46 additional deaths.
That brought the state’s totals to 410,300 cases and 9,757 deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health did not provide a county by county update as of late Saturday afternoon, so the county figures on the map are from Friday.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)