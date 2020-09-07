Twenty-six additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 2,193.
A total of 121 new tests in the county were recorded in that time span, bringing that total to 25,427. That means the county had a positivity rate of 21.5% during that time. The county's overall positivity rate remained at 8.6%.
Both Delaware and Jones counties confirmed four additional cases in that 24-hour period, raising their totals to 263 and 195, respectively.
One more case was confirmed Jackson County, as well as one more confirmed in Clayton County. That brought Jackson County's total to 236 cases and Clayton County's total to 192.
No new related deaths were reported in any of the five counties in the past 24 hours.
Statewide, there were 544 new confirmed cases reported in that 24-hour stretch, bringing the state's total to 70,375.
Iowa's related death toll rose by two to 1,167.