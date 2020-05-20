The sports shutdown came at an odd time on the wrestling calendar.
College wrestlers suffered the most, with the overwhelming majority of national qualifiers seeing their seasons canceled before they could take the mat. For high school-age wrestlers and younger, the shutdown came in the early portion of their offseason.
But, there really isn’t an offseason in wrestling — not when the summer tournament circuit normally beckons. Clubs dedicated to youth wrestling have been forced to find ways to adapt in an age of social distancing forced by a global pandemic.
The Dubuque Wrestling Club has found its answer: Clinics and workouts via video conferencing software.
DWC director Mark Schultz has found success bringing in big names from the wrestling world to conduct virtual clinics and workouts for the club’s members via Zoom. Already, the club has been joined by University of Iowa two-time NCAA Division I champion Matt McDonough, two-time world champion and Olympic bronze medalist J’Den Cox and Penn State all-American Roman Bravo-Young.
Others to join in include UW-Oshkosh three-time NCAA Division III champ Nazar Kulchytskyy, Loras all-Americans Guy Patron Jr. and Brandon Murray, and former Wartburg coach Jim Miller.
Ohio State four-time All-American Nate Tomasello will be the DWC’s guest at 5:30 p.m. today. Schultz has also lined up sessions with former college stars Bryce Meredith, Gabe Dean and Johnni DiJulius, and a few other members of Loras’ program.
“It was probably about three weeks into (the shutdown) before we started doing it,” Schultz said. “I got an email (the day the NCAA tournaments got canceled) from USA Wrestling and they were like, ‘Hey, no practice until April 6, we’re going to let this thing pass.’ I was like OK, all right. Not a huge deal. These kids could probably use a break right now anyways, it will be good for them.
“Then it’s April 20. Then it’s the middle of May. Now it’s who knows when. So, I just started thinking of ways to keep them involved and keep them active while they’re sitting at home. A lot of times right now they’d be playing baseball or soccer or something, but they can’t do anything. Luckily for me, I’ve been around the sport a long time, so I’ve made some connections over the years.”
He also benefits from his name.
Schultz has sent out dozens if not hundreds of emails and tweets trying to find clinicians for the club’s youth wrestlers.
“I kind of had the thought process of, if you throw enough darts, some of them might stick,” he said.
In the case of Cox, Schultz believes it was his name that attracted the attention of someone who normally would have been off the club’s radar.
Schultz intentionally keeps the club’s membership prices relatively low — it costs $350 to join for 12 months — to help alleviate some of the financial toll wrestling can take on a family.
The price of a clinic in regular times with a name as big as Cox could have been burdensome.
“I have a hard time right now asking our parents to pay anything because who knows how many of them are working or what that whole situation is. And a lot of these guys have been really cool about it,” said Schultz, who paid Cox $75 out of his own pocket for presenting. “He could probably get $500 to do that if he wanted. But these guys have been really cool about it. They understand what’s going on. Wrestling is a weird community like that where they just want to help out.”
As for the name?
There’s another Mark Schultz. A famous Mark Schultz who won wrestling gold at the 1984 Olympics along with his brother Dave — who was later shot and killed by John Dupont at the Foxcatcher Farm training center in Pennsylvania.
“He was like, ‘Hey, I remember you from a camp in Iowa four or five years ago,’ which he was at (the Iron Sharpens Iron camp),” Schultz said. “There’s no way this dude remembers me. He’s J’Den Cox. I’m a sweatshirt salesman. I think this dude thinks I’m Dave’s brother, which happens a lot. But when a wrestling person sees a Twitter message or whatever from Mark Schultz, they’re probably going to open it.”
Schultz expects the sport of wrestling to get back to normal eventually. He cited the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s recent event as a positive first step for sports such as wrestling.
“That’s about as close to wrestling as you’re going to get as far as contact sports,” he said. “We clean (the mats) after college practice and after club practice, but we’ll probably find a little more to do. We’re just going to have to be stricter with parents: Look, if your kid is sick, even has a cough, have him run a mile at home or something, don’t bring him to practice. A lot of it is going to fall on the individual families to take responsibility of that.”
This time off has been beneficial, though. Schultz expects teleclinics to be part of the club’s plan even after the sports world returns to its new normal.
“I would have never thought of having some guy talk to our kids or run a workout for our kids on Zoom,” Schultz said. “During the season we practice Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Going forward for the next how many years, on Tuesday nights I might have a Zoom lined up. This is something that we can do forever.
“Take a guy like Roman Bravo-Young, who lives in Pennsylvania. Say next year everything is back to normal, I can pay him $200 to get a partner and show us some technique where the coaches walk around and help the kids. That’s better for me than paying him $1,000 or $1,500 to fly him out here and get him a hotel room. It’s better to have them there in the room, but it’s a nice option.”