PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — While Grant County COVID-19 activity has significantly decreased in recent weeks, health experts believe more people must be vaccinated before things return to normal.
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville hosted a virtual panel Thursday evening where experts shared research on COVID-19 and its vaccines to better inform community members before they make a vaccination appointment.
“My memories of vaccinations go back to 1955 when I received the polio vaccine,” said panelist Mike Roy, who is retired but spent 50 years working in the field of infectious diseases. “My parents made that decision on whether or not to get the vaccine based on risk versus benefit. Today, I along with the rest of you need to make the decision on whether or not to get vaccinated with a new vaccine in a new pandemic.”
The protection levels of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are all “surprisingly high,” Roy said.
Roy noted that 65% to 80% of people have also reported symptoms like pain or fatigue after becoming fully vaccinated. However, he said common vaccines for things like the flu and Hepatitis B report symptoms at the same rate.
Panelists also addressed questions about if the vaccines protect against more recently reported COVID-19 variants. UW-P Associate Biology Professor Ryan Haasl said the variants first detected in places like the United Kingdom have been found to spread easier than the original virus.
“That leads to more downstream hospitalizations and more downstream deaths,” he said. “The real concern is whether or not (the variants) make it more deadly.”
However, Viterbo University associate biology professor and UW-P alum Chris Mayne said that the vaccines still offer a good level of protection against variants, even if it is slightly less than the initial virus.
“While it might not keep the virus from getting to you, it will certainly help prevent severe disease,” Mayne said.
Grant County Health Department Director Jeff Kindrai shared that the county is currently averaging four new COVID-19 cases per day, dramatically lower than the November peak of over 100 daily cases.
He said officials still are struggling to convince some residents to wear masks and avoid large gatherings that continue to spread COVID-19. And while the county is trying to vaccinate residents as quickly as possible, the supply does not meet the demand.
However, Kindrai said those who are fully vaccinated will likely be able to enjoy some lifted restrictions soon. In fact, he said he expects to hear soon that nursing home visitations can resume safely.
“Our percentages of getting those 65-and-older done quickly exceeds the state average,” he said. “We were able to largely do most of our K-12 (educators), and we’re working on higher learning. The quicker we can get through eligible populations, the quicker we can get to others.”