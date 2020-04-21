MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The decision to postpone Iowa’s decades-old annual bicycle ride across the state for a year due to COVID-19 prompted mixed reaction in a local community scheduled to serve as an overnight stop.
The 48th Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, known as RAGBRAI, now will be held from July 25 to 31, 2021. This year’s event had been scheduled for July 19 to 25.
The 2021 ride will follow the route planned for this year, with Maquoketa scheduled to serve as an overnight stop on the route.
“It’s a blessing and a curse,” said Maquoketa Mayor Don Schwenker of the decision to postpone the event. “Right now, it would be virtually impossible for us to have sponsoring small businesses (for RAGBRAI) based on the economic conditions. But we are also probably going to start a major road construction project (in 2021).”
Plans call for the reconstruction of about 2 miles of Platt Street.
“Construction was slated to start in the spring of 2021, and our town will be effectively split off,” Schwenker said. “One of our foremost concerns is rider safety. We need to make sure we can handle bikes and the construction project.”
Schwenker said discussions about rider safety during RAGBRAI will probably take place among city officials during the next several months.
City Manager Gerald Smith welcomed the announcement.
“We were hoping they would postpone it,” Smith said. “The resources required for it during COVID-19 would have been overwhelming. As we work to get through this COVID-19 thing, once that tapers off, we can begin to focus on RAGBRAI for next year. It gives us a lot more time to prepare.”
Smith said the impact on Maquoketa’s economy during RAGBRAI could be significant.
“We’re told it can be as large as 15,000 people, up to 20,000, coming through our town,” he said. “That’s a lot of people in a little town like Maquoketa.”
Event organizers say the full route, including pass-through communities, will be announced at a later date.
The RAGBRAI organizers’ announcement states that the decision to postpone the event came after discussions with the eight overnight community committees, government agencies, business partners and health officials.
“Obviously we’re disappointed that it was necessary to cancel, but we feel the decision is in the best interest of everyone’s health and well-being,” said Wendy McCartt, executive director of Maquoketa Area Chamber of Commerce. “We’re thankful that RAGBRAI listened to the concerns of the overnight communities.”
Riders who have registered and paid for the 2020 event can transfer their registrations to the 2021 ride, request a full refund or donate their registration to Iowa Bicycle Coalition.
Visit RAGBRAI.com/registration for more information.