Thirty additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 11,671.
The county's death toll remained at 159, the sixth-highest in the state.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate remained at 10% as of 11 a.m. today.
Jackson County reported eight additional cases for a total of 1,959. The county's death toll remains at 32.
Delaware County reported nine additional cases, raising the total to 1,773. The county's death toll remains at 36.
Jones County reported three additional cases, raising the total to 2,753. The county's death toll remains at 50.
Clayton County reported three additional cases, raising the total to 1,541. The county's death toll remains at 49.
As of 11 a.m. today, two Dubuque County long-term-care facilities remain on the state’s outbreak list, though one of the homes does not show a current outbreak. Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque was removed from the list between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today. The state lists Ennoble Nursing and Rehab as having 64 cases, one of which had been reported in the past 14 days. Stonehill Care Center reported 19 cases as of 11 a.m. today, 12 of which have come in the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 768 additional cases as of 11 a.m. today, bringing the state’s total to 314,066. The state reported four new deaths, raising the total to 4,492.