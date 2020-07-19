News in your town

16 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 6 more in Jones County

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

40 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County as state deals with test result backlog

Kouba: Collaborative efforts will pull Dubuque area through difficult time

43 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County as state deals with testing results backlog

Dubuque lawmaker organizes photo shoot to stress importance of masks, social distancing

7 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, but state data inconsistent

Who will teach? Local school districts prep for sub shortages, potential increased demand during pandemic

CORRECTED: 6 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County, but state data inconsistent

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday)

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)

27 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 6 in Grant County; increases in 5 other local counties

Millions of kids told full return to school in fall unlikely

UPDATE: Iowa governor requires at least half in-person classes; Dubuque superintendent says order shouldn't impact plans

40 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24-hour span; 8 more in Jackson Co., 5 in Delaware Co.

UK's Johnson nudges workers back to office as lockdown eases