GALENA, Ill. -- Jo Daviess County is closing its call center established to help eligible residents navigate the COVID-19 vaccination registration process.
The county announced this morning that today would be the last day that volunteers will staff the center "due to decreasing call volume."
"Beginning Monday, April 19, please contact the health department for any COVID-related questions," the announcement states. "Our phone lines are frequently tied up with contact tracing calls, so the easiest way to contact us is by email (at) covid19@jodaviess.org. The phone number is 815-777-0263."