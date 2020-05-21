The family of a Dubuque nursing home resident with COVID-19 on Wednesday convinced county officials to investigate their oversight authorities for such facilities.
The discussion was spurred by the COVID-19 outbreak at Dubuque Specialty Care, whose parent company said Monday that 49 cases have been confirmed there.
Forty residents and nine employees have tested positive for the coronavirus in a facility that, as of the end of April, had 60 residents and 85 staff, according to local public health officials.
“The fact is that there are 60-some percent of this long-term-care facility’s residents who have tested positive,” said Mary Brimeyer, whose 93-year-old mother lives in the facility and has COVID-19. “Everybody has failed.”
Steve Freese, Brimeyer’s brother and a former Wisconsin state representative, said his family reached out to the administration of Dubuque Specialty Care after learning of the first COVID-19 cases at the facility on April 22.
“My sister’s simple question was, ‘Is Mom in contact with either the patient or staff member who had both tested positive?’” Freese said Wednesday during a meeting of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors and Board of Health. “To date, they have never been willing to tell us if she was in contact with them. There is no way HIPAA would have been violated in this instance.
“We just wanted to know so we could have considered, in a timely fashion, taking her out and into one of our homes to protect her from this outbreak.”
Freese said the family witnessed staff inside Dubuque Specialty Care fail to follow safety guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“When we were Skyping with Mom, they weren’t wearing masks. They weren’t wearing gloves,” he said. “When the isolation wing happened, they still were not using the exterior exit to do all of the restrooms and food.”
Care Initiatives, the parent company of Dubuque Specialty Care, responded to a Telegraph Herald inquiry on Wednesday night. The company said staff at the Dubuque facility followed the guidance provided by health agencies regarding personal protective equipment.
“The use of PPE at the facility has mirrored the escalation of guidance given by CDC and (Iowa Department of Public Health), and we have followed those guidelines as they have changed,” the company said in a statement. “Despite early supply chain challenges of acquiring PPE, our employees have had face masks and other PPE available to them and have been utilizing PPE.”
Kathy Green’s father, Jim, 91, also lives at Dubuque Specialty Care and has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Reached the TH after Wednesday meeting, she said that, in her experience, staff always had worn at least masks and gloves, and more often gowns and face shields.
In that meeting, Freese and Brimeyer wanted to know if the county Board of Health or county staff had directly overseen the precautions taken by Dubuque Specialty Care staff, and if they hadn’t, why that was the case.
County Supervisor Ann McDonough said that is not a role that the Board of Health can take on.
“Our Board of Health members are volunteers and, for good or bad, are not in Dubuque Specialty Care making sure they’re following the protocols,” McDonough said. “It would be impossible and inappropriate. But there are layers in long-term care that the state has put in.”
County Public Health Director Patrice Lambert explained that, since it is a licensed facility, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has oversight authority.
The Iowa Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 public information officer emailed that long term care was also overseen by “federal regulators.”
“There’s many families in our community having these same questions,” McDonough said. “They can’t visit their loved ones.”
Brimeyer said she held facility management as well as local and state health officials “culpable and complacent in what happens to the residents” of Dubuque Specialty Care.
Lambert said she would contact the state officials promptly to answer the family’s questions as well as the board’s, including if the county can mandate protocols in such a facility.
“If we’re allowed, we need to come up with stricter guidance that we want to protect our own residents,” said Board of Health Member Diane Heiken. “There’s nothing that shows that what mitigation efforts we used there worked, obviously. We can’t sit still and wait for this to happen in another facility or for others there to be infected.”
Board of Health Chairman Tom Bechen asked that County Attorney C.J. May III review the county’s authority to make such rules for facilities before the board’s next meeting, on Tuesday, May 26.