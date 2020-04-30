PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Four more cases of COVID-19 were reported today in Grant County, pushing its total to 41.
There is no indication from county officials whether the new cases are tied to an outbreak at Orchard Manor in Lancaster. Officials last reported figures tied to that county-owned long-term-care center on Tuesday, at which time eight staff and 19 residents had tested positive.
But two more cases in Grant County were announced Wednesday and then four today.
The county's total now stands at 41 cases.
Six related deaths have been reported in the county, and that figure did not change today.
Two new cases were reported today in Lafayette County, pushing its total to six.
With no new cases today, Crawford County remains at three cases and Iowa County at seven.
Statewide, 334 new confirmed cases were reported today. The state's total now sits at 6,854.
Eight more related deaths also were recorded. The statewide total now is 316.