The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Saturday’s developments included:
- No new deaths were reported in area Illinois and Wisconsin counties since Wednesday. The State of Iowa only updates its county-level COVID-19 information on Wednesdays.
- In local Wisconsin counties, 37 new COVID-19 cases were reported among Grant County residents since Wednesday, according to the state public health website. There were 33 new cases in Iowa County, 19 new cases in Crawford County and 11 new cases in Lafayette County. Jo Daviess County, Ill., had six new cases since Wednesday.
- As of Saturday, 180,656 residents in the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated.
- As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention again rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, which is unchanged for months.
- There were nine people with COVID-19 hospitalized at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital as of Wednesday, according to the hospitals. That was a decrease of five from a week earlier and the first time the total fell to a single digit since the state stopped reporting county-level hospitalization data in early November, at which time the two Dubuque hospitals started providing their figures to the TH.
- As of Friday, Dubuque Community Schools reported five cases among students, a decrease of three since Wednesday, and two among staff, also a decrease of three. The district on Fridays removes from its COVID-19 tracking dashboard individuals whose isolation period ends over the weekend.
- Holy Family Catholic Schools reported five or fewer cases among students as of Thursday, the same range as on Wednesday, and zero cases among staff, unchanged since Wednesday. Western Dubuque Community School District reported four student cases as of Friday, the same as Wednesday, and two staff cases, an increase of two.
- As of Wednesday, 735,422 Iowa residents had been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, an increase of 12,833 from one week earlier. Another 172 Iowans had died of COVID-19 in that weeklong span, increasing the statewide COVID-19-related death toll to 8,829.
- As of Saturday, 1,916,992 Iowans were fully vaccinated, according to the CDC, which is 64.8% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- The State of Wisconsin added 4,682 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday for a total of 1,365,185. The state’s related deaths increased by 73, climbing to 11,556.
- As of Saturday, 3,733,643 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 68% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- In Illinois, 5,419 new cases were reported since Wednesday, increasing the state’s total to 2,987,502. Another 116 related deaths were reported, as that toll moved to 31,795.
- As of Saturday, the CDC reported that 8,455,553 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 70.9% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.