Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Ten additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque were recorded in the 24-hour period from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday. That pushed the county’s total to 1,694.
- No additional related deaths were reported during that time span, so the county’s toll remains at 31. The county also reported 46 additional people diagnosed with the coronavirus had recovered, bringing that total to 1,074. By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 589 “active” COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, a decline of 36 since one day prior.
- Dubuque County reported 74 additional tests for COVID-19 in that 24 hours, so 10 positives out of 74 tests equates to a rate of 13.5%. The county’s overall positivity rate was 8.1% as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, unchanged from 24 hours prior. Over the past 14 days, the state has reported an additional 316 positive cases and 2,245 more tests in Dubuque County, for a positivity rate of 14%.
- Jones County reported two additional cases for a total of 133. Clayton County added one more case for a total of 105. Delaware and Jackson counties remained unchanged at 115 and 156, respectively.
- There were no additional deaths in the other counties within the TH coverage area.
- The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to report one long-term-care outbreak in Dubuque County, with three positive cases reported at Luther Manor Grand Meadows. One of those people has recovered. No such outbreaks have been reported in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
- There was a slight uptick in area hospitalizations, though the state noted some long-term care patients were moved to hospitals during Monday’s storm. The tallies by the county as of Monday were: Dubuque County, 16; Jackson County, 3; Jones and Delaware counties, 1 each; and none in Clayton County.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 255 additional cases in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday for a total of 49,329. There were seven additional related deaths, for a total of 940.
- In Wisconsin, Lafayette County reported seven additional related deaths, moving its total to 154. Grant County reported five more cases, sending the county’s total to 367. Crawford County reported two more cases, bringing its total to 76. Iowa County reported one additional case, for a total of 83.
- Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Lancaster. Appointments are not necessary, but to save time, residents can pre-register at www.register.covidconnect.wi.gov to receive a QR code by email for registration at the site.
- Statewide, there were another 724 cases reported Tuesday. The state’s total was 61,785. There were eight additional related deaths, so that total moved to 1,006.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported two additional cases to bring the county’s total to 130.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 1,549 new confirmed cases Tuesday, including 20 additional confirmed deaths. The state’s totals moved to 196,948 cases, including 7,657 deaths.
A COVID-19 sample-collection site will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sunday, Aug. 16, at Terrapin Park in Elizabeth, Ill. The drive-thru site offers free testing, and no appointments are necessary.