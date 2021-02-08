Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County added 15 additional COVID-19 cases between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, increasing the county’s total to 11,962.
- There were no additional deaths reported, so Dubuque County’s death toll remained at 185 as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
- The county’s 14-day positivity rate dropped slightly, to 7.1% as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
- Jones County reported eight additional cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday, with the 14-day positivity rate increasing to 10.2%. Delaware County had three new cases. The county’s rate dropped to 7.7%. Jackson County had two additional cases, with the rate increasing to 12.2%. There were no additional cases reported in Clayton County, where the rate fell to 5.7%
- The state did not provide updated county-level hospitalization data on Sunday. The most recent figures were as of Wednesday afternoon, when 12 Dubuque County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19. The hospitalization total for Jones County was five; Jackson County, five; Delaware County, two; and Clayton County, zero.
- As of 5 p.m. Sunday, only one area long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had six new cases during the past 14 days.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 504 additional cases during the 24-hour period, increasing the state’s total to 324,444 by 5 p.m. Sunday. There were no additional deaths reported, so the toll remained at 5,108.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported four additional cases. The county’s number of active cases — derived by subtracting deaths and recovered patients from the total number of cases — dropped by 12 to 108. Iowa County reported three additional cases.
- The state reported no additional cases for both Crawford and Lafayette counties.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 671 additional cases, for a total of 549,826. The state reported two additional deaths, increasing the tally to 6,054.
- In Illinois, the state reported one additional case in Jo Daviess County on Sunday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 2,060 additional cases, increasing the state’s total to 1,146,341. The state’s death toll rose by 48, to 19,633.