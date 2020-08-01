Twenty-nine additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. today.
The county total stood at 1,489 cases and 28 deaths as of the latter time.
A total of 180 additional COVID-19 tests were completed during the time frame, pushing that tally to 19,447. That means the county had an 16.1% positivity rate during the 24-hour stretch.
Neither Dubuque nor any of the other counties in the TH coverage area reported any new deaths in the 24-hour period.
Clayton, Jones and Jackson Counties each reported three additional positive cases in that 24-hour period, bringing their totals to 94, 122 and 134 cases, respectively. Delaware County jumped up by four cases for a total of 87.
Statewide, Iowa reported 461 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour period, bringing the total of positive cases to 44,936.
There have been 480,423 tests completed, an increase of 4,925 over one day prior. The statewide positivity rate for the 24-hour period was 9.4%.
Seven additional related deaths were reported statewide in the 24-hour span, moving the toll to 872.