In Iowa, there were 1,324 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the state's total to 78,299.
Iowa's related death toll rose by 10 to 1,258.
In Wisconsin, 2,533 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 97,279.
There were seven additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,238.
In Illinois, 2,120 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 20 additional confirmed deaths.
That brings the state's totals to 270,327 cases and 8,411 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)