Five additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 12,564.
The county’s death toll remained at 200, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Jones County had three additional cases, increasing the county’s total to 2,881.
Delaware County had one additional case in the 24-hour span, increasing the county’s total to 1,900.
Jackson County had no additional cases, so its total remained at 2,126.
There were no additional cases reported for Clayton County, where the total decreased by one to 1,617.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 39, 40 and 55.
Statewide, Iowa reported 144 additional cases during the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 345,818.
The state reported one additional death, increasing the toll to 5,675.