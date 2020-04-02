A new service will deliver food to Dubuque community members in need who are staying home because of the risks of contracting COVID-19.
Individuals and families in need can call 1-833-587-8322 to receive a box of groceries, thanks to a partnership between Dubuque Area Labor Harvest and Eastern Central Intergovernmental Association’s Community Solutions of Eastern Iowa.
Staff will answer calls placed to that number from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
At other times, callers can leave a message to get signed up. Those callers should indicate that they are calling to sign up for food delivery and provide their name, their address, the number of people in their residence and whether they have any food allergies.