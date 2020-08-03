Another employee at the Dubuque County-owned long-term-care facility tested positive for COVID-19 recently.
On Monday, Sunnycrest Manor Administrator Cris Kirsch announced that a part-time housekeeping employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
She said the employee went to a local emergency room for an injury — not because of coronavirus symptoms — where the person was tested.
“(The employee) was asymptomatic,” Kirsch said.
While this was the fifth Sunnycrest employee to test positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, Kirsch stressed that the person is the only employee currently infected. The other four previously recovered.
And starting on Saturday, staff collected samples from any residents who might have been exposed to the employee. All came back negative for COVID-19, Kirsch said.
On Monday morning, 14 samples from staff who might have been exposed were sent for testing as well. Those results have not been received yet.