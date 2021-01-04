Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the county total to 10,728.
There were no additional related deaths reported, so the total remains 139, the sixth-highest in the state. The county’s 14-day positivity rate rose slightly to 11.4%.
Jones County reported four more cases in that time period, increasing its total to 2,603. The county's death toll remained at 48.
Delaware County reported two additional cases for a total of 1,645, and its death toll remains at 32.
Clayton County reported one additional case, for a total of 1,410. The related death toll remained 46.
Jackson County reported no additional cases or deaths, still at 1,788 cases and 29 deaths.
The state continues to report outbreaks at five long-term-care facilities in this five-county region.
The case counts as of 11 a.m. today showed no increase from 24 hours earlier. Today's counts were:
CLAYTON COUNTY
Guttenberg Care Center -- 53 cases
DELAWARE COUNTY
No outbreaks reported.
DUBUQUE COUNTY
Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- 46 cases
Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque -- 25 cases
ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 23 cases
Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque -- 19 cases
JACKSON COUNTY
No outbreaks reported.
JONES COUNTY
No outbreaks reported.
Statewide, Iowa reported 605 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases during the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 284,873.
The state reported 46 additional related deaths, so the toll moved to 3,992 at 11 a.m. today.