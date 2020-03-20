News in your town

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Open for business: Highlighting 140 local eateries still serving

Woodward: A letter to our customers

People in the News: Conan using technology to return to late night

Nation/world news in brief

With COVID-19 confirmed in Dubuque County, officials address testing, supply shortages

Some local colleges move to online instruction for rest of semester

Iowa governor says virus cases climbs to 44

Illinois officials: 3 more dead, 422 now positive for virus

Trump may add strings to virus bailouts; new travel alert

NYC says hospitals 2 to 3 weeks from exhausting key supplies

Italian death toll overtakes China's as virus spreads

Just breathe: How to manage stress, anxiety amid COVID-19 chaos

McConnell plan: $1,200 payments; $1T rescue takes shape

UPDATE: Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday afternoon)

2 Americans imprisoned in Iran, Lebanon released

Italian death toll overtakes China's as virus spreads

McConnell plan: $1,200 payments; $1T rescue takes shape

Iowa governor says virus cases climbs to 44

Wisconsin prison doctor has virus, absentee ballots soar

Illinois officials: 3 more dead, 422 now positive for virus

UPDATE: Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday afternoon)

UPDATE: Officials: Dubuque County resident tests positive for COVID-19

Major clothing retailer with Dubuque location to close all stores through end of March

Officials restrict access to Jo Daviess County governmental buildings

Some local colleges move to online instruction for rest of semester

City of Dubuque temporarily suspends parking meter expiration violations

Local public health officials to livestream virus response briefing this afternoon

Bank of England cuts rates again to help economy amid virus

Jobless claims jump by 70,000 as virus starts to take hold

Ford suspends dividend, borrows to weather virus downturn

Country singers to perform from home for ACM special

Federal Reserve launches 3rd emergency lending program

Poll: Increasing concern about coronavirus infection

Dubuque County property taxes due; in-person payment prohibited by virus concerns

Dubuque County offices closed to the public due to virus concerns

TH seeks tips for 3 business stories in wake of COVID-19 closures

COVID-19 outbreak continues to cause cancellations, delays throughout tri-states