The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque has announced the first recipients of grant funds offered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fourteen nonprofits have received a total of $125,000 of funds meant to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on at-risk populations, such as the elderly and low-income residents.
Recipients are:
- Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dubuque: $10,000
- Cascade Food Pantry: $2,500
- Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque: $10,000
- Dubuque Area Labor Harvest: $10,000
- Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA: $10,000
- Dubuque Food Pantry: $10,000
- Dubuque Rescue Mission: $10,000
- East Central Intergovernmental Association: $10,000
- Hillcrest Family Services: $10,000
- Iowa Legal Aid: $10,000
- Resources Unite: $10,000
- Rural Community Food Pantry: $2,500
- Salvation Army of Dubuque: $10,000
- Visiting Nurses Association: $10,000