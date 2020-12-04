Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- The number of COVID-related deaths in the tri-state area increased by four between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday. Dubuque, Clayton and Jackson counties in Iowa and Crawford County, Wis., each reported one more COVID-related death in that 24-hour period.
- Dubuque County reported 68 additional COVID-19 cases from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate dipped to 15%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 2,853 “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Thursday, a decrease of 130 from the previous 24-hour period.
- Jackson County reported 29 more cases in that time frame, in addition to the new death. Its 14-day positivity rate is at 19.4%.
- Jones County reported 17 more cases, and its 14-day positivity rate dipped to 24%. As of Thursday afternoon, an outbreak at the Anamosa State Penitentiary was now down to four active inmate cases and six active staff cases.
- Delaware and Clayton counties each added 14 new cases. Their positivity rates were: Delaware County, 17.9%; Clayton County, 21.2%.
- The state health department had not updated county-level hospitalization data since Tuesday. As of then, Dubuque County had 40 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized. Also hospitalized were 13 infected Jones County residents, 14 from Clayton County, 13 from Jackson County and seven from Delaware County.
- The state continues to report outbreaks at 14 area long-term-care facilities. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the case counts were: Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque — 84 cases; Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 20 cases; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 15 cases; Dubuque Specialty Care — 10 cases (an increase of one); Hawkeye Care Center, Dubuque — five cases; Bethany Home, Dubuque — five cases; Stonehill Care Center, Dubuque — seven cases (an increase of one); Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 82 cases; Edgewood Convalescent Home — nine cases; Anamosa Care Center — 65 cases; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 67 cases; Great River Care Center in McGregor — 32 cases (an increase of one); Guttenberg Care Center — 42 cases (an increase of one); and Elkader Care Center — nine cases.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed case count grew by 2,675 for a total of 237,482. The state’s related death toll rose by 73 to 2,522.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 33 additional cases on Thursday. Crawford County reported 24 more, in addition to the added death. Lafayette County and Iowa County each reported 17 additional cases.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 4,618 new cases Thursday, pushing the total to 399,708. There were 82 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 3,502.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported 14 new cases Tuesday, with the two deaths.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 10,959 new confirmed cases were reported Thursday, along with 192 additional deaths. That pushed the
state’s total to 759,562 cases and 12,830 deaths.