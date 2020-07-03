In Iowa, 390 new cases were recorded between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today. There were 30,355 cases statewide at 11 a.m. today.
Three more related deaths were reported in Iowa in that timeframe, putting the total at 720.
In Wisconsin, another 579 confirmed cases were reported Friday, pushing the state's total to 30,317.
Three more related deaths were reported, so the toll stood at 796.
In Illinois, an additional 868 confirmed cases and 18 related deaths were reported Friday.
The statewide totals stood at 145,750 cases, including 7,005 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)