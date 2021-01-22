Two additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 159, the sixth-highest in the state.
Jones County reported one additional death, raising its toll to 50.
Forty-nine additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County during that 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 11,514.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate rose slightly to 10% as of 11 a.m. today.
Jackson County had two additional cases, for a total of 1,939. The county’s death toll remained at 31.
Clayton County reported 14 additional cases, for a total of 1,532. The county's death toll remained at 49.
Jones County had two additional cases during the 24-hour span, bringing its total to 2,729.
Three additional cases were reported in Delaware County, raising the total to 1,749. The county's death toll remained at 36.
As of 11 a.m. today, three Dubuque County long-term-care facilities remain on the state’s outbreak list, though two of the homes do not show a current outbreak. Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque has had 60 cases, according to the state, but just one in the past 14 days. The state lists Ennoble Nursing and Rehab as having 59 cases, but there are no new cases posted in the past two weeks. Stonehill Care Center increased by one to 11 cases as of 11 a.m. today, all of which have come in the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,335 additional cases between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today, raising the total to 310,615.
The state reported 33 additional deaths, for a total of 4,478.