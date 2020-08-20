Iowa officials first learned of flaws in their COVID-19 data system in July, but continued releasing erroneous data for weeks afterward.
State leaders didn't publicly acknowledge the widespread errors or fix their system until Wednesday, Aug. 19, two days after the Telegraph Herald and other media outlets uncovered the error.
For multiple days, officials with the governor's office and the Iowa Department of Public Health failed to answer questions from the TH regarding when the state uncovered the errors in their data system.
During a press conference this morning, State Public Health Medical Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati acknowledged that she knew of the data flaws in July. She admitted this seconds after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said that she had personally learned of the problem last week.
"Throughout the pandemic, we have been committed to providing accurate and timely data related to virus activity across the state," Reynolds said. "It has been a work in progress over time."
A spokesman for Gov. Reynolds, Pat Garrett, explained Wednesday that the data glitch affected the reporting of new positive and negative cases. In essence, the results for any Iowan who has received multiple COVID-19 tests were being inaccurately attributed to the date of their first test.
State officials adjusted COVID-19 data yesterday, resulting in lower 14-day positivity rates in all local counties.
However, multiple identifiable discrepancies remain within the data.
For instance, recent increases to the overall total of COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County do not appear to be accurately reflected in the daily data that determines positivity rates. Dubuque County's confirmed cases rose by 101 in a six-day span concluding Tuesday night, but only 75 of those cases were reported by the state on those days.
In addition, the number of total tests conducted in Dubuque County often does not equal the sum of positive and negative cases. Figures from Tuesday, for example, included 80 negative tests and 6 positive ones, yet showed that a total of 88 tests were conducted. The state used the 88 tests — not 86 — to determine that day’s positivity rate of 6.8%.
State data plays a critical role in determining how local schools will function as they welcome back students, with classes in Dubuque and the Western Dubuque School District set to resume on Monday, Aug. 24.
State officials said late last month that school leaders only can ask for permission to close buildings or districts if their counties have a 14-day average positivity rate of at least 15% and at least 10% of students are absent, or if the county has a 20% positivity rate over 14 days.
This story will be updated.