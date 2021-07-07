The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Three additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
- One additional case was reported in Delaware County, Iowa, while one less case was reported in Crawford County, Wis.
- As of Tuesday, 149,076 residents of the TH’s 10-county coverage area were fully vaccinated, which is 57.6% of the area’s population of those 12 and older.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St., in Dubuque. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- Iowa health officials announced that county hospitalization figures now will be updated once per week on Thursdays. The most recent county-level hospitalization data showed that, as of last Wednesday, two residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- Iowa reported 78 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday, increasing the state’s total to 374,285. The state’s related death toll rose by two, for a total of 6,148.
- As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 1,526,731 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, or 57% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 30 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 613,150. The state’s death toll remained at 7,323.
- As of Tuesday, 2,930,705 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which represents 58.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- Illinois reported 1,393,773 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, an increase of 1,221 cases from Friday. The state’s death toll rose by 27 to 23,272.
- As of Tuesday, 5,908,736 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 54.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.