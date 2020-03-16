ELKADER, Iowa -- Clayton County officials announced today that it was closing to the public a wide range of county offices.
They include the treasurer's office, with driver's license services suspended; the law enforcement center, including the suspense of inmate visitation, work release and gun permits; and Osborne Nature Center, with all conservation programs and events canceled unless otherwise noted.
"It is our intent to continue essential public services," a press release states. "Appointments are required. Law Enforcement Center and services will continue with extra protocols in place. Essential court proceedings are still taking place. The Clayton County Board of Supervisors recommends suspending all public gatherings at this time."