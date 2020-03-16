MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Preparations for this year’s Jackson County Fair Indoor Garage Sale deviated from business as usual.
“Yesterday, before any of the items came in, we bleached all of the tables, all of the chairs, all of the doorways, any handles that anyone would be touching,” said Lanny Simpson, manager of the Jackson County Fairgrounds. “Anything people would normally touch, we just made sure that we touched it with bleach water.”
The 36th annual indoor garage sale was held Sunday at the fairgrounds.
The event usually draws about 800 people.
Simpson said organizers approached Sunday’s event conscious of concerns about the possible spread of coronavirus.
“Last night, when all of the items were in, we walked around with Lysol and we sprayed anything we thought people would touch — tables, chairs, doorways, toilets,” she said. “We do have masks if people would want a mask and I put up more (hand) sanitizers — just to make sure people are safe.”
Organizers took another step, mindful that the unknown threat of the virus could impact attendance.
“This year, because of all of the cloud that has been put over us, we put the admission down to $1,” Simpson said. “It’s usually $3.”
Simpson described Sunday’s turnout as “steady,” but the event did suffer from vendor cancellations.
“We have 32 vendors but we are down 300 feet of vendor space — that’s a whole row of vendors who canceled and did not come,” she said.
Bill Winterlin, of Davenport, has been selling and buying items at the Jackson County event for about 30 years.
“After that many years, you get to know a lot of people — vendors and people in the community,” Winterlin said.
Winterlin described shopping at the event as “the thrill of hunt.”
“If you’re a collector, there’s a passion with this stuff — every item has a story,” he said.
Winterlin said he has been cognizant of coronavirus concerns.
“I always try to be clean and wash my hands,” he said. “I may be doing that a little more consciously now.”
Mackinsey Taggart, of Maquoketa, browsed items at the indoor garage sale and said she was thankful for something to do.
“We came just to get out of the house,” Taggart said. “We’ve been coming the past three years.”