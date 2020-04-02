GUTTENBERG, Iowa — City of Guttenberg officials seek families interested in participating in the community’s “COVID-19 style” Easter egg hunt.
Families with children age 12 or younger should contact City Hall at 563-252-1161, ext. 202, or via email at gbcity@alpinecom.net by Monday, April, 6 to sign up for the hunt. Volunteers then will place eggs in the yards of the homes of all participating residents before the hunt begins Saturday, April 11.
“You may see the Easter Bunny riding around as well,” an online announcement stated. “It will be a great chance to get the kids out of the house while practicing social distancing.”