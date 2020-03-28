ASBURY, Iowa — City of Asbury officials are closing City Hall and taking other steps to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Jim Adams on Friday announced new policies related to the virus outbreak in an email to city residents.
City officials have closed City Hall to all visitors. Residents can leave utility payments and other correspondence in the drop box and contact the city via email and phone for other business, Adams wrote.
The Meadows Golf Club clubhouse and event center also will be closed. Officials expect to allow limited golf play next week with some restriction.
Officials will not restrict access to city parks prior to the official May 1 opening date. However, city staff will not be able to sanitize playground equipment and do not recommend their use, Adams wrote.
Public works staff and police officers will not enter homes unless necessary.
City staff also have adopted internal policies to “limit contact and potential exposure between co-workers,” Adams wrote.