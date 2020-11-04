HANOVER, Ill. -- Students in a Jo Daviess County school district will temporarily transition to remote learning due to a lack of substitutes.
River Ridge school district announced this afternoon that starting Thursday, Nov. 5, students would return to remote learning through Friday, Nov. 13.
"This is due to the lack of qualified subs in the classroom due to COVID(-19) cases and quarantine rules," the announcement states.
Families that need lunches should call the district at 815-858-9005 by noon Thursday.
Plans call for in-person learning to resume on Monday, Nov. 16.