The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Saturday’s developments included:
- No COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the local Wisconsin or Illinois counties since Wednesday. The State of Iowa only updates its COVID-19 case and related death data on Wednesdays, so no new information was available Saturday.
- In local Wisconsin counties, 92 new COVID-19 cases were reported among Grant County residents since Wednesday. There were 23 new cases in that time in Crawford County, 21 in Iowa County and 17 cases in Lafayette County. In Jo Daviess County, Ill., the numbers were not updated since Wednesday.
- There were 35 people with COVID-19 hospitalized at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital as of Wednesday, according to data provided by the hospitals to the TH. The State of Iowa recently discontinued reporting county-level hospitalization data.
- As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention again rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, unchanged from Wednesday.
- As of Saturday, 169,474 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 69.8% of the population that is at least 12 years old.
- For current information on Dubuque County vaccination opportunities, visit www.dubuquecounty.org/sleevesup.
- Local schools did not update their COVID-19 numbers since Wednesday because school was not in session over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
- As of Wednesday, 518,859 Iowa residents had been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, an increase of 10,346 from one week earlier. A total of 86 additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported, increasing the total to 7,354.
- The CDC reported that as of Saturday, 1,782,713 Iowans were fully vaccinated, which is 66.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 8,134 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 864,190. The state’s related deaths increased by 64 to 8,964.
- As of Saturday, 3,452,517 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 69.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, there have been 1,784,900 COVID-19 cases and 26,313 related deaths. Numbers have not been updated since Wednesday.
- As of Saturday, 7,759,273 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 71.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.