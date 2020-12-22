I’ve received many positive comments and notes of appreciation for the series that began Sunday, “COVID-19’s toll,” which told some of the many stories of the people in our community lost to the virus.
The real thanks, though, goes to the individuals and families that were willing to speak to us, to give the community a glimpse into the life of their loved one lost to COVID.
For so long, we have been tracking the death toll and reporting on the number of lives lost in our area. But that tells just a fraction of the story. Harder to illustrate is the hole left in the world when these folks died. Numbers on a chart say nothing of the grief that family and friends feel as they mourn the loss of a loved one.
Bennet Goldstein set out to tell some of those stories with his reporting, to put real faces to those static numbers. We wanted to tell a bit about how these individuals lived, not just how they died.
It made for some heartbreaking journalism. But anyone who has ever lost someone knows there is comfort in talking about the life of those we lost. To those who shared their stories, know that an empathetic community is thinking of all of you.
Honoring Everyday Heroes
Next, we’d like to look for some the uplifting stories of the pandemic. No doubt all of us have had to lean on the support of others during this pandemic. We want to highlight some of the people across our tri-state area who haven’t gotten the headlines during the COVID-19 pandemic, but who reached out to help others.
Maybe it is a teacher, a store clerk or a nursing home staff member who has gone the extra mile. Maybe it is a volunteer or a family member who helped in a unique way. We’d like to honor some of the people who have played a key role in making sure some things still are operating smoothly. Is there someone in the community you want to express appreciation for?
Submit your Everyday Hero to the Telegraph Herald by Monday, Dec. 28, and we will share them all online and many in an upcoming print edition.
To submit someone, send us their name, hometown and/or place of employment and why you nominated them. Feel free to include a photo, and let us know how to get in touch with you if we have follow-up questions.
Help us highlight these important local residents. Send all
Everyday Heroes via email to dustin.kass@thmedia.com.
A gift of puzzles
In this trying year, I wish I could give every reader a gift to show my appreciation for your support of local journalism. But I don’t think I could get 20,000 fruitcakes at this point.
Instead, I got something I know our readers enjoy: More puzzles. This week, we’ll run some special extra puzzle pages. First, on Christmas Day, watch for a two-page package that includes crosswords, sudokus, a seek-and-find puzzle, a super quiz and some games, riddles and questions for kids.
The next one will be an extra page in the Sunday, Dec. 27, edition and also will include a crossword, a Christmas-themed sudoku, a picture for kids to color and a couple of unique puzzles I think readers will enjoy.
One of those — Wonderword by David Ouellet — is a bit of a sneak preview. We plan to add Wonderword to our lineup in mid-January. It’s a seek-and-find puzzle with an added twist. I’ll write more about that in January, but you can check out Wonderword in this Sunday’s TH.
From our TH family to yours, we wish you health and happiness this holiday season. Thank you for reading, for being engaged in our storytelling and for supporting local journalism.