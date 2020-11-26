Dubuque Wahlert’s boys basketball season has been paused before really even getting going.
Wahlert coach Tom English confirmed to the TH on Wednesday that the boys program has put its season preparations on pause due to coronavirus issues with his team. The Golden Eagles have canceled their first two games of the season, which were a pair of road games at Decorah on Monday and at Davenport Assumption on Dec. 4.
English is hoping the team can return to practice on Monday, Dec. 7 and open the season on Friday, Dec. 11 in hosting crosstown rival Dubuque Senior.
With the Dubuque Community School District moving to complete virtual learning next week coming off the Thanksgiving weekend, Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior’s schedules have also been altered, with neither program participating in any activities.
The Mustangs have moved a Dec. 1 game at Moody Gym against Davenport Assumption to Monday, Dec. 7, which will now be their season opener. A Dec. 5 game at Clinton has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12.
The Rams canceled their Friday, Dec. 4 game at Davenport Central. Their opener will be the Wahlert game on Dec. 11.