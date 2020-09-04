Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- Thirty-four additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday, increasing the county’s total to 2,091.
- The 34 cases resulted from 192 new tests for a 24-hour positivity rate of 17.7%. The overall county rate was 8.5%. With 229 new cases based upon 1,902 tests during the past two weeks, Dubuque County recorded a 14-day positivity rate of 12%.
- The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. Thursday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 7.3%.
- Similarly, Delaware County, which had eight new cases out of just 32 tests between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday (25%), registers on the state website as a 14-day positivity rate of 14%. However, TH statistics tracked each day show a total of 88 new positives and 436 new tests reported over the past 14 days, which equates to a positivity rate of 20.2%.
- Jackson County, which added two new cases in that 24-hour period, gets a 14-day positivity rate of 10.7% from the state. TH numbers show 47 positives and 286 tests in two weeks’ time, for a rate of 16.4%.
- By subtracting the number of related Dubuque County deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 423 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Thursday, five more than 24 hours earlier.
- Nine Dubuque County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the state’s most recent figures. Jones County has five hospitalizations, Delaware County has four, Jackson County has three, and Clayton County has none. There were no additional deaths reported in any of the five counties.
- Clayton County reported two additional cases in that 24-hour period. Jones County had one.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 902 new cases during the 24-hour span to increase the state’s total to 67,166. There were nine additional related deaths, and the toll stands at 1,135.
- In Wisconsin, Crawford Country reported three new COVID-19 cases Thursday. Iowa County had one additional case.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 727 new cases Thursday, pushing the total to 77,856. There were four additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,146.
- Illinois reported 1,360 new confirmed cases Thursday along with 25 additional confirmed deaths. That brings the state’s total to 240,003 cases, including 8,115 deaths.
- Jo Daviess County reported eight more cases Thursday.
- A free drive-thru test site will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Sunday, Sept. 4 to 6, in the parking lot near the Village of Elizabeth offices. No appointment or doctor order is necessary.