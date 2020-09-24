Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 88 additional cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday. The county’s total stood at 2,958 as of the latter time.
- There were no additional related deaths in Dubuque County during the 24-hour span.
- There were 233 new tests reported during that time period, so the county’s positivity rate during that span was 37.8%. The county’s to-date positivity rate climbed to 10.4% as of 5 p.m.
- With 728 new confirmed cases and 2,767 new tests during the past two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Wednesday climbed to 26.3%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to far exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to Iowa’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate, even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Wednesday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 16.1% — the first time that the county has topped the 15% threshold.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 995 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, an increase of 71 from the previous day.
- Fifteen people diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Dubuque County as of Tuesday, according to the state’s update on Wednesday. There were three such patients in Jackson County, two in Jones County and none in Clayton and Delaware counties.
- Two local long-term-care outbreaks continue to be reported. There were 12 cases, with three recovered, at Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque — the same as 24 hours earlier. There were 17 cases, with one recovered, at Good Neighbor Home in Manchester — three more cases than one day prior, according to the state.
- Delaware County reported 16 more cases in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Jackson County’s tally rose by seven, Jones County’s by six and Clayton County’s by two.
- Statewide, Iowa’s case total increased by 1,074 during the 24-hour span to reach 82,382. Eight more related deaths were reported, so that tally climbed to 1,294.
- In southwest Wisconsin, all four local counties had at least 10 new cases Wednesday — the first time that has occurred. Grant County’s total climbed by 26, while Lafayette County went up 14; Iowa County, 12; and Crawford County, 10.
- Statewide, Wisconsin added 1,762 new cases Wednesday, pushing the total to 105,932. There were eight additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,259.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported four more cases Wednesday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 1,848 new confirmed cases Wednesday, along with 22 additional confirmed deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 279,114 cases and 8,508 deaths.