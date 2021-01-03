Fifty new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today.
The additional cases raise Dubuque County’s total to 10,709.
There were no additional related deaths reported, so the total remains 139, the sixth-highest in the state
The county’s 14-day positivity rate rose to 11.2%.
Clayton County reported 13 additional cases, for a total of 1,409. The related death toll remained 46.
Jones and Delaware counties both reported six additional cases, increasing their totals to 2,599 and 1,643, respectively.
There were no additional deaths reported in Jones or Delaware counties, where the related tolls remained 48 and 32, respectively.
Jackson County reported two additional cases, for a total of 1,788. The county’s death toll remained at 29.
The state continues to report outbreaks at five long-term-care facilities in this five-county region.
The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
CLAYTON COUNTY
Guttenberg Care Center -- 53 cases
DELAWARE COUNTY
No outbreaks reported.
DUBUQUE COUNTY
Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- 46 cases, an increase of two cases in 24 hours
Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque -- 25 cases
ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 23 cases
Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque -- 19 cases
JACKSON COUNTY
No outbreaks reported.
JONES COUNTY
No outbreaks reported.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,123 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases during the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 284,268.
The state did not report any additional related deaths, so the toll remained at 3,946 at 11 a.m. today.