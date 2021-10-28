GALENA, Ill. -- Galena Center for the Arts has canceled its "Songwriters Showcase: An Evening with Jim Post," scheduled for tonight at Turner Hall.

Post, a longtime fixture of the area's music scene, tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email from the center. Concert organizers hope to reschedule the concert at another time.

For more information, visit GalenaCenterfortheArts.org.

Tags

Recommended for you