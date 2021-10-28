'An Evening with Jim Post' canceled due to COVID-19 case Telegraph Herald megan.gloss@thmedia.com Oct 28, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! GALENA, Ill. -- Galena Center for the Arts has canceled its "Songwriters Showcase: An Evening with Jim Post," scheduled for tonight at Turner Hall.Post, a longtime fixture of the area's music scene, tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email from the center. Concert organizers hope to reschedule the concert at another time.For more information, visit GalenaCenterfortheArts.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Galena-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill Coronavirus megan.gloss@thmedia.com Follow megan.gloss@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Today Successful Dubuque restaurant to branch out with new West End offering COVID-19 cases surge in Dubuque County, with many cases tied to schools Company cancels $20 million manufacturing project in Platteville A life remembered: Holy Cross man found his strength in service Patricia M. Arensdorf Trending Today Successful Dubuque restaurant to branch out with new West End offering COVID-19 cases surge in Dubuque County, with many cases tied to schools Company cancels $20 million manufacturing project in Platteville A life remembered: Holy Cross man found his strength in service Patricia M. Arensdorf