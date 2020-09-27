Junior Achievement of the Heartland officials postponed the organization’s Business Hall of Fame event until Thursday, June 17, 2021. The event was originally scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1, at Diamond Jo Casino.
The schedule change was made due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a press release.
The event honor three local entrepreneurs, Larry J. Friedman, Friedman Insurance Group; Tim Hodge, Hodge; and Michael C. Portzen, Porzten Construction Inc.
Tickets already purchased will be honored at the 2021 event.