Another Dubuque restaurant and bar is closing temporarily after employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Dubuque Marina & Yardarm announced this afternoon that Yardarm "had a couple of our staff members contract the virus at off-site locations."
"In view of the recent uptick in positive Covid-19 cases in the Dubuque area, and out of an abundance of caution, the entire Yardarm crew will undergo testing for COVID-19," the announcement stated.
The bar and grill will be closed through at least Friday.
"We have chosen this proactive, 'all-in' approach because the health and safety of our patrons and staff will forever be our primary concern," the announcement stated. "We will determine our reopen date based on when test results become available. During this downtime, we will continue to deep -clean the entire facility."